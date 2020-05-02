SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

FARLEY, Iowa — A special truck cruise aimed at boosting morale in local communities will be held today.

The cruise will leave from 300 Raceway in Farley at 1 p.m. today, after lineup at 12:30 p.m.

The route is about 110 miles. All semis, without trailers, are welcome to join.

The ride aims to boost morale and honor all “essential” workers risking their health as they labor.

The route is:

  • 1 p.m., Farley
  • 1:20 p.m., Worthington
  • 1:30 p.m., Dyersville
  • 1:45 p.m., New Vienna
  • 1:55 p.m., Luxemburg
  • 2:15 p.m., Colesburg
  • 2:25 to 2:40 p.m. Petersburg
  • 3 p.m., Earlville
  • 3:25 p.m., Greeley
  • 3:40 p.m., Edgewood
  • 4:10 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds in Manchester
  • 4:55 p.m., Delhi
  • 5:20 p.m., Hopkinton
  • 5:40 p.m., Monticello
  • 6:00 p.m. Cascade