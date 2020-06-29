No additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County in the 24 hours ending at 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stands at 501 cases, with 10,085 tests completed -- an increase of 118 tests in 24 hours.
Dubuque County's death toll from the disease remains at 22.
One more case was reported in both Clayton and Jones counties, bringing the total in each to 39 and 52, respectively.
Case counts remained unchanged in Jackson and Delaware counties, at 23 and 40, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
No additional deaths were reported in any Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area.
Statewide, Iowa reported 302 additional confirmed cases -- for a total of 28,732. There were three additional deaths reported from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 707.