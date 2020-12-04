SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Wisconsin has awarded $15 million grants to 96 live-entertainment venues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Live Music and Entertainment Grant program funds are meant to provide economic stabilization to venues, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Tony Evers.

Local grant recipients include:

  • Driver Opera House, Darlington — $7,064
  • Mineral Point Opera House, Mineral Point — $11,505
  • Pari Property, Platteville — $35,340

The grants were funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and administered through the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

