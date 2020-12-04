Wisconsin has awarded $15 million grants to 96 live-entertainment venues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Live Music and Entertainment Grant program funds are meant to provide economic stabilization to venues, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Tony Evers.
Local grant recipients include:
- Driver Opera House, Darlington — $7,064
- Mineral Point Opera House, Mineral Point — $11,505
- Pari Property, Platteville — $35,340
The grants were funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and administered through the Wisconsin Department of Administration.