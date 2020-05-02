SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin all set single-day records Friday for new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In Iowa, 739 new cases pushed the state’s total to 7,884. Eight additional related deaths were reported. The state total is 170.

In Wisconsin, there were 460 more cases reported, so the tally now is 7,314. Eleven additional deaths also were announced, moving the toll to 327.

In Illinois, an additional 105 deaths from COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 2,457. There have been 56,055 infections, up by a one-day record 3,137.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Friday morning, May 1.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Friday afternoon, May 1.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Friday afternoon, May 1.

