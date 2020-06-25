GALENA, Ill. — A wildly popular Halloween event in Galena will not be held this year.
Galena Area Chamber of Commerce today announced that the 2020 Halloween parade has been canceled amid concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event routinely draws crowds of around 20,000 people.
In a statement, chamber Executive Director Angela DeVere said it remains uncertain if the group gatherings of more than 50 people will be allowed in Illinois by the time the parade would be held.
“This event is planned months in advance with coordinated efforts between volunteers, vendors, parade participants and local and state law enforcement, which is unable to happen at this time,” DeVere stated.