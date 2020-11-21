Eighty-eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
That increased the county's total to 8,498 as of the latter time. The county's to-date positivity rate stood at 20.1%.
There were no additional related deaths reported during that time in the county, which has had 89.
Another related death was reported in Jones County, pushing that count to 11, along with 61 more confirmed cases, so that total stood at 2,171.
Jones County had 46 additional cases in that 24-hour period, as its total climbed to 2,110. The county’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported 71 COVID-19-positive inmates, a total of three inmate deaths and 43 positive staff as of Friday afternoon, the last time that the information was updated.
Clayton County had 27 new cases confirmed in the 24-hour period, so its count moved to 972. Delaware County had 22 additional cases, so its tally stood at 1,327. Jackson County added 17 more, moving to 1,317.
No additional related deaths were reported in that time frame in the three counties. Delaware County's toll remained at 21, Jackson County at eight and Clayton County at four.
The state continues to report on 10 local long-term-care centers with COVID-19 outbreaks. Their case counts as of 11 a.m. were:
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 82 cases and 38 recovered
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 13 cases and five recovered
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- 70 cases and 41 recovered
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 12 cases and three recovered
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 81 cases and 66 recovered
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- eight cases and four recovered
- Anamosa Care Center -- 59 cases and none recovered
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 30 cases and none recovered
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 35 cases and two recovered
- Elkader Care Center -- eight cases and one recovered
The state's total stood at 206,659 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 3,626 from 24 hours earlier. The state's related death toll stood at 2,159, an increase of 32 in the same time period.