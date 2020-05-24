FARLEY, Iowa -- Due to concerns related to the coronavirus, Farley American Legion Post No. 656 will not visit local cemeteries on Memorial Day.
Rather, according to a Facebook post from the City of Farley, the American Legion will hold a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25 in front of Farley's Memorial Hall.
The service will consist of a prayer service, the reading of the names of all deceased veterans buried at seven cemeteries, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of "Taps," according to the Facebook post.
The service is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.