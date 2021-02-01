In Iowa, there were 306 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, bringing the total to 319,506 as of 11 a.m. Monday.
The state reported five new deaths, raising the total to 4,906.
In Wisconsin, there were 750 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 543,165.
There was one additional related death reported, so the state count moved to 5,897.
In Illinois, there were 2,312 new cases reported Monday, along with 16 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,128,613 cases and 19,259 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)