Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Grant County, Wis., reported two more COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, and Dubuque County’s death toll went back up to 58. That 58th death had been reported by the state on Tuesday, but the county’s tally fell back to 57 on Wednesday before moving back up Thursday.
- Dubuque County reported 108 new cases between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, pushing its total to 5,476. The state reported 231 individuals tested during that time frame.
- The state-reported, 14-day positivity rate for Dubuque County was 16.4% as of 5 p.m. Thursday. However, the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received dramatically drives down the positivity rate it reports even though those cases have been confirmed.
- Jackson County reported 24 new cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, with a state-reported 14-day positivity rate of 20.1%.
- Jones County had 22 new cases in that time span, and its state-reported 14-day rate climbed to 12.7%.
- Delaware County had 12 new cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Its rate of 22% was the third-highest of the state’s
- 99 counties.
- Clayton County added six cases, and the state shows a 14-day positivity rate of 14.7%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,828 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 34 over 24 hours earlier.
- The state on Thursday reported county-level hospitalization numbers as of Wednesday, which include: Dubuque County, 30 (an increase of six over Tuesday’s list); Jackson County, seven; Delaware County, five; Clayton County, six (an increase of three); and Jones County two.
- Iowa continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque had an additional case, pushing its tally to 45 with eight recovered. Totals were unchanged at Edgewood Convalescent Home, which has five total cases; Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, 81; MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, 35; and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 20.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 2,363 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 119,991 as of 5 p.m. Thursday. The related death toll increased by 13, rising to 1,695.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had 71 new cases Thursday, while Iowa County had 19; Lafayette County had 16; and Crawford County, 19.
- Statewide, there were 4,870 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 214,996. There were 51 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,948.
- In Illinois, 6,363 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday, along with 56 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 395,458 cases and 9,675 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County reported nine new cases Thursday.