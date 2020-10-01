Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 96 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- One additional related death was reported in that time period in Dubuque County, bringing the death toll to 42.
- The county reported 357 new tests during that time period, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 26.9%. The county’s to-date positivity rate ticked up to 11.3%.
- With 966 new confirmed cases and 3,433 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Wednesday stood at 28.1%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 16.3%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,297 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 58 from one day prior.
- Delaware County reported 25 additional cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Jones County tallied seven more cases; Jackson County added six more; and Clayton County, four.
- The 14-day positivity rate in Delaware County, as calculated by the TH, continues to soar. There have been 164 new cases and 472 new tests in the two weeks ending at 5 p.m. Wednesday for a positivity rate of 34.7%. The state website reports the rate as 19.3%, the fourth-highest county in Iowa.
- Outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers continue to be reported. The number of cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester rose by one more to 33 cases and 22 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque rose by two to 16 total and 11 recovered. Ten confirmed cases continue to be reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care.
- On Wednesday, the state reported that, as of Tuesday, there were 23 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Dubuque County. The totals were five in Delaware County, two each in Jackson and Jones counties, and none in Clayton County.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,178 during the 24-hour span to reach 87,652. The state’s death toll rose by 15 to 1,344 as of 5 p.m.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 65 more cases on Tuesday. Lafayette County had 22. There were seven more in Iowa County and three more in Crawford County.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 2,319 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 122,274. There were 27 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,327.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported seven additional cases Wednesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,273 new confirmed cases Wednesday, along with 35 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 293,274 cases and 8,672 deaths.