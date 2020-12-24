Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- There was one more COVID-19-related death tallied in the tri-state area Wednesday — this one in Crawford County, Wis.
- Dubuque County reported 53 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 9.8%.
- Jackson County had 12 new cases reported in that time span, and its positivity rate ticked up slightly to 12.6%.
- Clayton County reported 10 new cases, bringing its 14-day positivity rate to 12.7%.
- Jones County reported nine additional cases during that time span. Its positivity rate rose to 13.3%.
- Delaware County had four new cases, and its rate dropped to 9.6% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- The state health department released updated hospitalization data from Monday afternoon, which showed little change from Sunday’s update. As of Monday: Dubuque County had 22 residents hospitalized; Delaware County, two; Jones County, four — a decrease of one compared with Sunday; Jackson County, three — a decrease of one; and Clayton County, three.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state was reporting seven area long-term-care facility outbreaks. Bethany Home in Dubuque was removed from the list as of Wednesday. At 5 p.m., the caseload was: Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 26; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — eight, an increase of four from 24 hours earlier; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 38, an increase of six; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 2,096 during the 24-hour span, increasing to 271,308. Iowa’s death toll increased by 15 to 3,668.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported an increase of 11 confirmed cases Wednesday. Iowa County added 12, Lafayette County added three, and Crawford County added two cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,579 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 463,594. There were 69 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,614.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 11 new cases Wednesday.
Statewide, Illinois reported 6,762 new confirmed cases Wednesday, along with 135 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 918,070 cases and 15,547 deaths.