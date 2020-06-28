Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments include:
- Seven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 494 as of the latter time.
- No additional deaths were reported, and 251 people have recovered from the disease so far in Dubuque County.
- The county’s public health incident management team outlined how officials determine when someone with COVID-19 is considered recovered. People who test positive and show symptoms must be without a fever for at least three days at the end of the isolation period, show improved symptoms and go at least 10 days since symptoms started. People who don’t show symptoms should self-isolate until at least 10 days after the first positive test and continue to not experience symptoms. Once those criteria are met and they are released by public health officials, they are considered “recovered.”
- Delaware and Jackson counties each saw one additional confirmed case between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, putting those counties’ totals at 39 and 23, respectively. No new cases were reported in Clayton or Jones counties.
- Statewide, Iowa reported another 324 cases, for a total of 28,012. No additional related deaths were reported, keeping the total at 704.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported two additional cases, for a total of 146. Iowa County also reported two more cases, putting its total at 29. Lafayette County officials confirmed one additional case, for a total of 70.
- Statewide, another 539 cases were reported, pushing the total to 27,286. Eleven more related deaths were reported, for a total of 777.
- In Illinois, state officials reported a case count for Jo Daviess County was one fewer than county health officials announced the day before, with a total of 40. County health officials did not post a new case total on Saturday. The statewide case count increased by 786, up to 141,077, and another 26 deaths were reported for a total of 6,873.