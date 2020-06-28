News in your town

7 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 2 more in Grant, Iowa counties

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

9 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 4 in Lafayette County

Bacon-N-Hops Fest the latest summertime event to be nixed

In reversal, board votes not to hold 2020 Jackson County Fair

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

WD to hold drive-up graduation after student tests positive for COVID-19

In reversal, board votes not to hold 2020 Jackson County Fair

Confirmed new virus cases hit a new high in US

Bacon-N-Hops Fest the latest summertime event to be nixed

15 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 4 in Jones County, 3 in Clayton County

COVID-19 confirmed in 2nd employee at Sunnycrest Manor

18 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 5 more in Grant County, 4 in Lafayette County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Federal COVID-19 data provides another look at local nursing homes

9 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; new cases in Delaware, Jones counties

Botched testing, $1.4 billion for dead people: Watchdog audits virus plan