An annual canoe and kayak trip along the Mississippi River has been canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Great River Rumble was scheduled to begin July 26 in Dubuque, according to a press release from organizers. Instead, the event will be held in 2021.

The 92-mile event takes place during seven days and finishes in LeClaire, Iowa.

The 2021 trip will begin Aug. 1 in Dubuque and follow this year’s scheduled route, with overnight stops at Massey Marina, Iowa; Bellevue, Iowa; Savanna, Ill.; Thomson, Ill.; Clinton, Iowa; Rock Creek Campground, Iowa and LeClaire.

