In-person inmate visits, fingerprinting appointments and scheduling for required jail time will resume next week in Dubuque County.
The services will resume at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. The services had been suspended this spring due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The release states that inmate visitation kiosks will reopen and Skype will no longer be provided free for inmate visits.
Appointments for fingerprinting for employment may be made by calling 563-589-4423. Fingerprinting is conducted at 1, 2, 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. People at fingerprinting appointments must bring their own facemask.
Required jail time may be scheduled by calling 563-589-4423.