Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Sixty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, pushing the county’s total to 832. The new positive cases came out of 954 new completed tests — a 7.2% positivity rate. The county’s positivity rate to date is 5.9%, a figure that has been climbing in recent days. With no new deaths, Dubuque County’s total of 22 is unchanged since June 15. The number of people who have recovered ticked up eight, so the number of “active” cases in the county stood at 363 as of 5 p.m. Thursday — an increase of 61 from one day prior. The State of Iowa website lists eight people hospitalized in Dubuque County with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, July 7.
- Jackson County reported
- 11 new cases during the 24-hour span, with its total jumping to 48 with 29 cases considered active. It is unclear what prompted that spike, as county officials did not return messages seeking comment Thursday. Jones County had three news cases, and Clayton and Delaware counties each had one new case during that time period.
- Statewide, there were 33,246 total cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 735 over 24 hours earlier. Five additional related deaths were reported, bringing the toll to 740.
- In Wisconsin, Grant and Lafayette counties each reported one new case Thursday. Crawford and Iowa counties remained unchanged.
- Grant County officials reported about 500 testing samples were collected during a public testing drive Wednesday at the county fairgrounds in Lancaster. “There were nearly 200 cars lined up before the site opened at 10 a.m.,” reported County Emergency Management Director Steve Braun online. The event ended early when officials ran out of sample kits. Another testing drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, in Cassville’s Riverside Park.
- In Wisconsin, another 754 confirmed cases were reported Thursday, pushing the state’s total to 33,908. Two additional related deaths were reported, so the toll moved to 809.
In Illinois, Thursday brought 1,018 new confirmed cases, including 20 additional confirmed deaths. The state has a total of 150,450 cases, including 7,119 deaths. Jo Daviess County’s total increased by one to 51 positive cases, with one death, and 45 recovered.