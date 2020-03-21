The continued spread of the COVID-19 virus continues to impact local events and organizations.
Here are some changes announced by local agencies Friday:
- Country singer Ashley McBryde’s performance at Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar is rescheduled for Oct. 4. All tickets purchased for the March show will be honored in October.
- An art gallery set for April 1 to May 31 at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 Grant County Z, Sinsinawa, Wis., has been canceled.
- Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, No. 242, has canceled the summer high school musical, “We Will Rock You.”
- Scott Toot, chairman of the Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Board, issued a proclamation declaring the county a disaster area.