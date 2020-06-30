Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County’s totals fell by one case between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, falling to 499. Discrepancies arise when numbers are initially attributed to the wrong counties. There have been 112 additional tests completed in the county in that 24-hour span. No additional related deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 22, and 267 diagnosed people have recovered. That means there were 210 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, 17 fewer than there were 24 hours earlier. The number of Dubuque County residents hospitalized is two, down two from the previous day.
- Jones County reported one additional case, pushing its total to 52. Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties all had no change, with totals of 38, 40 and 23, respectively.
- There was no change in the case count for outbreaks at two long-term-care facilities in the area. Dubuque Specialty Care has had 51 cases with 24 recovered, unchanged from Thursday. Edgewood Convalescent Home has had 10 confirmed cases, nine of whom are now recovered, unchanged for one week.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 293 additional cases from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday, when its tally stood at 28,783. Three more related death were reported, so the toll is 708.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County recorded one additional confirmed case, pushing its total to 154, and one additional related death for a total of 13, according to the county health department.
- Crawford and Iowa counties’ case count remained static, at 33 and 29 respectively.
- Confirmed statewide cases grew by 315, for a total of 28,058 as of Monday afternoon. Wisconsin’s death toll was unchanged, at 777.
- In Illinois, state officials reported an additional case in Jo Daviess County, for a total of 43.
- The statewide cases increased by 738 on Monday, up to 142,461 with 14 additional deaths reported for a total of 6,902.