One more confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported Sunday in Dubuque County, as the statewide total skyrocketed up.
Meanwhile, four more cases and one more death were reported in Grant County, Wis.
In Iowa, 389 new cases were reported Sunday — about double what previously had been the most reported cases in a single day in the state.
State officials said the big jump is attributed largely to the testing of those working in meat-processing facilities. They accounted for 261 of the new cases Sunday.
The state total now sits at 2,902.
One more death was reported, bringing the statewide total to 75.
Dubuque County now has had 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Jones County’s total remained at 14; Clayton County, seven; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, two.
In Wisconsin, Grant County health officials announced that a third person with the virus has died.
It was the second such death reported in the county since Friday.
The new cases push the county’s total of confirmed cases to 23. The county’s total stood at 10 on Thursday morning.
Statewide, 147 new confirmed cases were announced Sunday, pushing the state total to 4,346.
Iowa County still has six confirmed cases, and Crawford and Lafayette counties, 3 each.
The statewide death toll climbed to 220, with nine more reported.
In Illinois, the confirmed case total now tops 30,000.
State health officials Sunday reported 1,197 new cases, putting the state total at 30,357. None of the new cases were in Jo Daviess County, which still has 12 confirmed cases.
Thirty-three more deaths were reported statewide, pushing the total to 1,290.