GALENA, Ill. -- Jo Daviess County officials have established a call center to help eligible residents navigate the COVID-19 vaccination registration process.
Residents can call 815-591-2673 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers staffing the line can answer questions and assist people age 65 and older who need help signing up to receive a vaccine.
Officials noted in an online announcement that contacting the call center does not guarantee residents an appointment at the next clinic. However, people age 65 and older who live or work in the county can be placed on a waiting list and will be contacted when an appointment is available.