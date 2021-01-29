In Iowa, there were 950 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, bringing the total to 317,387 as of 11 a.m. Friday.
The state reported 45 new deaths, raising the total to 4,577.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,567 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 539,915.
There were 49 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,860.
In Illinois, there were 4,156 new cases reported Friday, along with 71 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,120,528 cases and 19,138 deaths.
