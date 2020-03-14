Though no cases yet have been confirmed in Dubuque County, negative impacts from the global coronavirus pandemic continue to ripple through the national and world economy, sparking fears of recession.
“We are living through perilous times as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the country,” Mayor Roy Buol wrote in a letter on behalf of City Council members to federal lawmakers representing Iowa. “We have seen serious impacts on the stock market, and we will certainly see continued negative impacts ripple through the national and global economy.”
Council members will meet Monday to receive and file the letter, which urges Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer and Republican U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to push passage of an infrastructure spending bill to stave off an economic slowdown.
After 11 years of a bull market and economic expansion that began in 2009, stocks in the U.S. have tumbled 20% into what is known to economists as a bear market.
Given the current threats to the U.S. economy, city officials see this as an opportune time to draw broad support for legislation that includes reauthorized funding for federal highway, transit, transportation and clean water programs.
“Infrastructure investment has always been a catalytic and bipartisan antidote to a threatened economy,” Buol wrote.
An infrastructure bill has been a top priority of President Donald Trump’s administration for the past three years, but the White House and Democrats have struggled to reach a bipartisan deal to provide billions of dollars to rebuild roads, bridges, railroads and waterways.
Fears of a coronavirus-driven recession, though, have revived talk of a potential deal.
“The new health crisis is causing economic disruption, and we in Congress are working to address that in every way we can,” Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said in an emailed statement. “Just last week we passed a bill to surge funding and resources for government efforts to curtail the coronavirus. I also expect Congress to pass an additional relief package in a matter of days to bring further stability to families and the general economy as we continue to combat coronavirus.”
Attempts to reach Ernst or her representatives for comment Friday were not successful.
“We need to take this very seriously, and I will work to make sure Iowans have the information they need to keep their families safe,” Finkenauer said in a statement. “I will continue to stay in touch with our hospitals, health agencies, and community leaders about what is needed to control the spread of COVID-19.”