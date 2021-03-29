SHERRILL, IOWA -- A local summer camp serving people with special needs has canceled its 2021 season.
Officials from Camp Albrecht Acres in Sherrill announced the decision this morning, noting that they cannot ensure the health and safety of their camp population amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancelation impacts residential and day camps and Camp Be-A-Friend.
The decision by the nonprofit camp's Board of Directors followed input from "campers, caregivers, health care professionals staff and partner agencies," according to a press release.
The pandemic also forced the cancelation of camp in summer 2020.
“On behalf of the entire Camp Albrecht Acres team, we understand that this news may be disappointing, and we apologize for the further disruption this represents for campers and their families," said Executive Director Eric Veltstra in the release. "We fully expect to be able to offer our full slate of summer programming in 2022 and will explore other options for the remainder of the year, if possible."
Campers with a credit from prepaid 2020 fees can ask for a refund or for their payment to be held for 2022.