The Dubuque Test Iowa COVID-19 sample collection site is significantly increasing its hours this week, the second since appointments started being required for the free service.
Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, will have more than 25 hours available for appointments through Thursday this week after having just four last week.
The low hours last week were so staff could get used to the appointment-only approach, according to Epic CEO Kelly McMahon.
“Since last week was the first week we needed to schedule, we wanted to hold back without a whole bunch of people arriving at once,” she said.
The switch to appointment-only was one requirement from the office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds after it restricted the number of tests that could be done at the site on July 22.
Before that, the clinic site had been operated in a drive-up format, which often led to long waits and huge lines of cars stretching from the clinic onto Cedar Cross Road.
McMahon said Monday that the appointment-only format was working better than the drive-up so far. She did not wish for the hours available to be made public. She and Dubuque County Board of Health Member Diane Pape-Freiburger said that was, in part, to avoid the lines that formed before.
“They don’t want people just showing up,” Pape-Freiburger said. “(McMahon) also has her own clients scheduled who she does not want exposed to COVID-19.”
Any Iowan who wants to have a COVID-19 testing sample taken at the site must first complete an assessment at testiowa.com, then call Epic at 563-583-6595 to set up an appointment.
McMahon also reported that the governor’s office had walked back, in conversations with her, their initial claim of quality concerns at the site.
“There are no causes for concern about quality at Epic at all, and there never were,” she said. “So, there are no restrictions on us now. (The governor’s office) lifted that as quickly as they put it on. We’ll keep moving on and continue to take care of the community.”
The governor’s office did not respond to questions left via email or voicemail for this story.
The restrictions placed on the site resulted in a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 tests completed for Dubuque County and coincided with a drop in the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus. On Monday, Dubuque County supervisors and public health officials linked the two, expressing concerns.
“For two weeks, we’ve gone backwards in testing,” said Supervisor Jay Wickham. “We’re seeing less positives because we’re testing less. I don’t know if that was planned, that it was the desired outcome. Merely testing less people and finding less positives does not make our community any safer.”