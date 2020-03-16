Two of Dubuque's most-popular attractions soon will close temporarily over coronavirus concerns.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will close to the general public starting Tuesday, the nonprofit organization announced.
"During our closure, it is our hope the public will continue supporting our work through purchase of memberships or tickets for future admissions," a press release states. "Additionally, we will be working to provide regular educational content through social media for adults and families who are practicing social distancing at home."
Also closing Tuesday is Dubuque Museum of Art. That closure will run through at least April 3, the facility announced.