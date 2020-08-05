Two additional deaths and 34 more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 1,572, and its death toll to 31.
A total of 196 additional tests were completed in that span, so the county's tally stood at 19,937. That calculates to a positivity rate of 17.3% for the 24-hour period.
Five new cases were reported in Jackson County, where the total is now at 146.
There was one additional case in Jones County, where the total stands at 125, and also in Delaware County, which moves to 91.
Clayton County reported a decrease of one case since the previous 24-hour period, which sometimes happens when a case is initially assigned to the wrong county. The county’s tally is at 98.
None of the other Iowa counties in the TH coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 509 additional cases in the 24-hour period. The state’s total stands at 46,490.
There were eight additional related deaths reported in the state, pushing the total to 893.