Local public health officials announced on March 19 that the first case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Dubuque County.
It then took 118 days to reach an unwelcome milestone, as Dubuque County topped the 1,000-case mark Tuesday, according to health officials.
“If you had asked me in March about that number, I would have been aghast,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, the City of Dubuque’s public health specialist. “I should have realized with my public health knowledge of how these infectious diseases spread that these numbers would have been a real possibility.”
The county had reached 1,012 confirmed cases by 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Dubuque County reached 200 confirmed cases on May 12 and then the 400-case milestone 39 days later.
By contrast, the county’s total increased from 600 to 800 cases in just eight days — from July 2 to 9. The leap from 800 to 1,000 took just six days.
A Test Iowa site opened June 22 at Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, in Dubuque.
“We have greater access to testing and for quite a few weeks health care providers have broadened their testing criteria, but the numbers (of cases) are going to get a lot bigger — there’s no question in my mind — because of the way it spreads,” Corrigan said.
Health officials say the virus spreads among people who are in close contact with one another — within about six feet — through the air after an infected person coughs or sneezes and possibly by touching surfaces that have the virus on them.
Corrigan said the age range of the majority of Dubuque County’s infected residents also plays a role in the increase in cases.
“On June 26 (when Dubuque County had 487 confirmed cases), 41% of the people infected were between the ages of 18 and 40,” Corrigan said. “Now, it’s 55% (in this age range). This is the population that is active in the community. They are involved in sports, they have service jobs, they have families.”
Corrigan said the risk of people in this age range being active in the community but not taking health precautions is that the disease could be spread to older adults or people with underlying health conditions.
“You don’t have to be sick (with symptoms) to pass it on to others,” she said.
Corrigan said as the summer proceeds, the need to reduce the rate of increasing cases will become more pronounced.
“We’re making preparations for kids going back to school — both at the K-12 level and at colleges,” she said. “If we have huge numbers (of additional cases) in mid-August, it will have a huge influence on how we can do school. That’s a good incentive to buckle down now.”
Here is a look at the COVID-19 situation in Dubuque County at each 200-case milestone.
FIRST 200 CASESDubuque County case total: 203
Date: May 12
24-hour increase: 6 cases
Deaths: 7
Tested: 2,328
Positivity rate: 8.7%
State total: 12,912
400 CASESDubuque County cases: 411
Date: June 19
24-hour increase: 14
Deaths: 22
Tested: 7,341
Positivity rate: 5.6%
State total: 25,275
600 CASESDubuque County cases: 606
Date: July 2
24-hour increase: 70
Deaths: 22
Tested: 11,213
Positivity rate: 5.4%
State total: 30,209
800 CASESDubuque County cases: 832
Date: July 9
24-hour increase: 69
Deaths: 22
Tested: 14,113
Positivity rate: 5.9%
State total: 33,246
COVID-19 BY-THE-NUMBERSHere are 10 numbers that help explain the evolution of COVID-19 infection in Dubuque County.
44
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa when Dubuque County reported its initial case on March 19.
387
Dubuque County’s positive cases on June 15. The statewide total stood at 24,082 a month ago.
10
Iowa counties that have crossed the 1,000-case milestone as of 11 a.m. Tuesday: Polk (7,652 cases), Woodbury (3,360), Black Hawk (2,540), Buena Vista (1,738), Johnson (1,492), Dallas (1,426), Linn (1,417), Scott (1,117), Marshall (1,104) and Dubuque (1,012).
100
Dubuque County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies through serology testing of 2,019 people — a positivity rate of 5%. Tuesday’s positivity rate stood at 6.5%.
436
Dubuque County residents who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday. There were 219 recovered residents one month ago.
6,840
Dubuque County residents who had been tested as of one month ago, June 15. Dubuque County has now reported 15,517 tests conducted.
23
The number of Dubuque County deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The first Dubuque County death attributed to the disease was announced on March 24 — that fatality was the state’s first due to the novel coronavirus.
70
The highest number of additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubuque County during a 24-hour period. The mark was set from July 1 to 2. The second highest 24-hour increase came on July 8 to 9, with 69 additional cases.
509
Dubuque County’s confirmed positive cases as of June 30. At the time, the county’s total was the 15th-highest total among Iowa counties. Dubuque County now ranks 10th among Iowa counties.
104
Days from Dubuque County reporting its first confirmed case to its 500th case.