The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Nineteen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the tri-state area since Saturday, including six in Dubuque County. Additionally, there were five more deaths in Delaware County, Iowa; three more deaths in Iowa County, Wis.; two more deaths in Jackson County, Iowa, and in Lafayette County, Wis.; and one more in Clayton County, Iowa.
- Another 315 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 since Dec. 15. Elsewhere locally in Iowa, 110 new cases were reported during that one-week span in Jones County; 75 new cases in Jackson County; 74 in Clayton County; and 43 in Delaware County.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 139 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Saturday. There were 69 new cases in Iowa County, 62 in Crawford County and 41 in Lafayette County. Crawford County figures also showed 24 total deaths in the county, one less than was previously reported. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 43 new cases.
- As of Wednesday, 174,937 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Wednesday, the CDC again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged since Saturday.
- There were 34 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was a decrease of 12 from one week earlier.
- While on Saturday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 52 active cases among students and eight among staff, both numbers were listed as zero on Wednesday with the note that all individuals who will end isolation over winter break had been removed from the dashboard. The note says the dashboard will be updated on Sunday, Jan. 2, with any cases reported over winter break that remain active, and normal dashboard reporting will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 11 active cases among students systemwide as of Wednesday, a decrease of one since Friday, and “five or fewer” cases among staff, the same as Friday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 10 student cases as of Tuesday, the last day the site was updated, and three more than Friday’s total. There were also two staff cases, a decline of one since Friday. The site will not be updated until students return Jan. 3.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,848,430 Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 62.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 15,602 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 952,442. The state’s related deaths increased by 204 to 9,804.
- As of Wednesday, 3,585,462 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 65.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 58,264 new cases were reported since Saturday, as the state reached a new milestone: more than 2 million total cases. Illinois health officials said a one-day total of 16,581 new cases reported Wednesday set a record for daily cases, and moved the total to 2,002,360 cases. Another 240 related deaths were reported since Saturday, as that toll moved to 27,357.
- As of Wednesday, 8,113,411 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 68% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.