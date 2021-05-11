Over 44,300 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday shows that 44,383 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 67 from Monday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,408 fully vaccinated (increase of one from Monday)
- Delaware County residents: 6,227 fully vaccinated (increase of six)
- Jackson County residents: 7,062 fully vaccinated (increase of 10)
- Jones County residents: 7,750 fully vaccinated (increase of 19)
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 1,223,229 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.