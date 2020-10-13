Dubuque County added two additional COVID-related deaths to its county toll between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today. Dubuque now stands at 50 dead.
Twenty-eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed during that 24-hour time span, increasing the county's total to 4,203.
Those 28 new cases came from 96 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing the total number of tests to 33,052. That means the county had a positivity rate of 29.2% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate remained at 12.7%.
Delaware County reported nine additional confirmed cases during that time period, increasing the county’s total to 586. Clayton County added six additional cases for a total of 321. Jones County increased by three cases to 360. Jackson County reported three additional cases for a total of 457. No additional related deaths were reported in the time frame in Delaware, Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties. Delaware stands at seven deaths and each of the other counties has three such deaths.
State health officials report that outbreaks continue at three area long-term-care facilities.
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester increased by two to 68 cases with 40 individuals reported as recovered.
MercyOne Dyersville continued to report 20 cases with seven recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque continued to report 17 cases and now has 15 recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 630 additional cases for a total of 100,688.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 14, to 1,481 as of 11 a.m. today.