Country group postpones Dubuque concert over COVID-19 case Telegraph Herald Nov 9, 2021 6 hrs ago A country a cappella group again has postponed its Dubuque concert -- this time due to a COVID-19 case.Home Free decided to postpone its show at Five Flags Center after a member of the group's touring party contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19, according to a statement distributed by Five Flags.The concert has been rescheduled multiple times and most recently had been planned for Friday, Nov. 12.The group seeks to reschedule the concert in Dubuque, and tickets already purchased for the event will be honored when it is rescheduled. Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa