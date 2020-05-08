Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Thirteen more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County. Its total now stands at 175. That includes 18 cases at Dubuque Specialty Care, a total that did not change Thursday.
Jones County saw its total spike by five to 30 cases. Jackson County recorded two more cases and Clayton County, one more, putting their totals at seven and 19, respectively.
- Delaware County might have had its first death of someone confirmed to have COVID-19. The latest state figures indicate such a death. However, the daily state reports have routinely misreported the number of confirmed cases in Delaware County over the last week and a half, and county officials have not reported a death yet. Efforts to clear up the confusion Thursday by the Telegraph Herald were unsuccessful, so that death is not listed in the graphic accompanying this story.
- Statewide, another 655 confirmed cases were reported, pushing Iowa’s total to 11,059. There were 12 additional related deaths, raising the toll to 231.
- The State of Iowa on Thursday also unveiled a new tracking website. It appears to no longer provide county-level figures for the number of people recovered, but it does provide county-level information about the gender, race and ethnicity breakdowns of confirmed cases.
- Another feature includes the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in each county. On Thursday, the state was sharing figures from Wednesday that showed 417 people hospitalized statewide. That included 16 in Dubuque County. No one with the coronavirus was hospitalized in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- In Wisconsin, one more confirmed case was reported Thursday in Crawford County, meaning the county’s total has more than doubled since Tuesday, when seven cases had been reported. County officials say some — but not all — of the new cases are tied to Prairie Industries in Prairie du Chien. The Wisconsin National Guard reported testing nearly 300 people at the facility on Tuesday. County officials said Thursday that not all of those test results have come back yet.
- Two more cases were reported in Grant County.
- Statewide, another 314 cases were reported. Wisconsin’s total now is 9,215. Twelve more deaths pushed the toll to 374.
In Illinois, there were 2,641 new cases, along with 138 additional deaths. The state’s totals have climbed to 70,873 cases and 3,111 deaths.