STOCKTON, Ill. — Schools in Stockton have temporarily halted in-person classes as local COVID-19 cases rise and two high school students tested positive days after returning to class.
Stockton school district officials learned over the weekend that the students had tested positive for COVID-19. The students attended school on both Thursday and Friday, district Superintendent James Bunting said.
That cemented plans already set in motion to switch to remote learning because of increasing cases in the Stockton community. All students started learning remotely Monday and will continue to do so through Sept. 8.
“We want to make sure our students are safe, and this is the best way to do that right now,” Bunting said.
The district started the school year in-person on Thursday. Students were required to wear masks, and social distancing was enforced.
Bunting said district policies aim to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but there are concerns the students who tested positive may have spread the disease.
“In a situation like this, there’s always that worry,” Bunting said. “The community has had quite a few cases, and we chose to go remote to hopefully slow the spread.”
School Board Member John Raab said the decision to switch to remote learning was made before the district learned of the students’ positive tests.
“We were seeing an increase in COVID cases in the Stockton community,” Raab said. “We didn’t find out until a little bit later that we had students that also tested positive.”
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 25 confirmed cases have been reported for people living in or around Stockton.
Raab said the remote learning policy is expected to be lifted after Sept. 8, but the district is ultimately waiting on direction from the Jo Daviess County Health Department.
He said the students who tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school until they are cleared by the health department.
“Any student that tests positive will need to have clearance from the health department,” Raab said.