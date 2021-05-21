The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- No additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, so the county’s total remained at 13,399.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported during that time.
- As of Thursday, 133,149 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 54.8% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are regularly scheduled in Dubuque County through Friday, June 25. The next clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to noon today at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- Officials with Hartig Drug announced an incentive program to encourage people to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Individuals who receive their first dose of a vaccine through Thursday, May 27, at Hartig are eligible for a $10 gift card. Those wishing to access the incentive must mention it at the time of their appointment.
- Gov. Kim Reynolds early on Thursday signed legislation prohibiting K-12 schools from requiring masks and barring cities and counties from requiring masks in businesses. The move prompted Dubuque Community Schools to drop its masking requirement a day earlier than originally planned.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.4%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 0.9%; Delaware County, 1.5%; Jackson County, 4.6%; and Jones County, 3.2%
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Thursday. The most recent data stated that, as of Tuesday, four residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the same as Monday. Two such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized, an increase of one. One such resident in each of Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties was hospitalized, the same as Monday.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 208 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 370,195. The state reported seven additional related deaths, so the total increased to 6,025.
- As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,310,692 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 52.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- Wisconsin reported 448 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing its total to 607,586. The state’s death toll rose by two, moving the total to 6,978.
- As of Thursday, 2,464,457 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 52.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- In Illinois, the state reported another 1,542 new cases on Thursday, as its total climbed to 1,371,884. An additional 42 related deaths were also recorded. There have been 22,536 statewide to date.
As of Thursday, 4,750,034 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 46.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.