LANCASTER, Wis. -- A fifth Grant County resident confirmed to have COVID-19 has died, county officials announced this afternoon.
It marked the second consecutive day in which a coronavirus-related death was reported in the county.
County officials also announced another confirmed case, pushing its total to 32.
It is unclear if the recent deaths or confirmed cases are linked to the outbreak at Orchard Manor in Lancaster.
Earlier in the day, state officials reported 170 new confirmed cases. The state now has 6,081 total.
There have been 281 related deaths, after nine more were reported today.
Elsewhere in southwest Wisconsin, no new cases were reported in Crawford County, which has had three to date; Iowa County, seven; or Lafayette County, four.