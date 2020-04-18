The last couple of days, despite all of our fingers crossed, fans of high school sports in the tri-state area received the punches in the gut we hoped wouldn’t come our way.
First Wisconsin, then Iowa and Illinois, made the decisions to end the school years, effectively wiping out the spring sports seasons in all three states.
The fact college sports met the same fate a month ago doesn’t make it any easier to stomach this latest news. The optimist in all of us hoped there would be some sort of way to make high school spring sports happen, and those fingers are still crossed for the Iowa prep baseball and softball seasons. A decision from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union won’t be made until June 1.
Despite the seasons being lost, the Telegraph Herald sports department still plans to go ahead with projects to recognize the student athletes who have worked so hard to prepare for these seasons and looked forward to making memories on the tracks, ball diamonds, tennis courts, golf courses and soccer fields. Believe me, we eagerly anticipated sharing those stories with the readers in the tri-state areas.
On Friday, we started our series of spring sports preview articles, although I’m not sure “preview” is the proper word in these times. As we’ve collected preseason surveys from coaches, all of them have mentioned the importance of recognizing the student-athletes who desperately wanted to represent their schools this spring.
I agree.
We’re still tracking down preseason surveys from coaches who planned to submit them after conducting at least a few preseason practices before starting competition. For those coaches who haven’t submitted them, yes, we are still most certainly interested in receiving them.
We also plan to go ahead with our annual Scholar-Athlete Teams, which have become a popular staple in our summer lineup and probably the largest-scale project we tackle during the year. We tentatively plan to announce the teams in late June and early July, and nominations are due May 20.
The criteria for the Scholar-Athlete Teams are: recently graduated seniors who earned two or more varsity letters or earned academic all-conference and carried GPAs of at least 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Candidates must be nominated by their school’s administration (we have reached out to the schools and provided an easy form to aide in the process).
Other consideration for the Scholar-Athlete Team will be given to class rank, academic honors, sports and years participated, number of letters earned, scholarships earned, extracurricular activities, and community activities.
We prefer to have final grade point averages for the seniors. That might complicate things for administrators who have so many things on their plates during these trying times.
Our goal is to have all qualifying student athletes recognized, and we want to have representation of all schools in our area.
This feature has actually gotten so big that we split it in two beginning last year. The boys Scholar-Athletes will run one weekend, and the girls will run the following weekend (or vice versa).
Now, more than ever, we feel it important to recognize those student-athletes who work so hard to represent their schools while making memories in the process.