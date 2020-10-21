A long-term-care facility in Dubuque confirmed today that the number of COVID-19 cases at the facility has swelled.
Luther Manor Communities now has 27 confirmed cases among residents, according to Executive Director Janet Warren. She noted all positives have been discovered in the span of about one week.
"We are finding out how highly contagious (this virus) is," Warren said.
She said all cases originated at Luther Manor's Dubuque campus but noted that eight of the patients have since been transferred to a portion of the Asbury campus designated for COVID-19 patients.
Because all cases have originated with the past week, none of the patients would qualify to be listed as "recovered" at this point.
Additionally, multiple staff members also have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Warren's update today shows persistent lags in state data. Iowa's COVID-19 website tracks outbreaks at long-term-care facilities and lists only seven positive cases at Luther Manor.
The website lists 68 outbreaks of at least three cases each at long-term-centers statewide as of 3:45 p.m. today, with a total of about 1,750 residents infected.
The list includes two more facilities in Dubuque County: MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, with 35 cases and 21 recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, with 19 cases and 17 recovered.
Two Delaware County facilities also are on the list. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester is up to 76 cases, with 54 recovered,while Edgewood Convalescent Home still has four cases, with two recovered.
There are no outbreaks being reported in Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties.