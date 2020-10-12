CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City Elementary School is temporarily moving to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13, because of a single confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Aaron Olson said that the positive individual “has contact with all grade levels in the elementary school, making contact tracing much more difficult.”
Today will serve as a non-instructional day reserved for “device pick-up, teacher preparation and deep cleaning,” according to Olson.
Pick-up times will be scheduled this afternoon.
In-person classes will resume Oct. 22.
Face-to-face instruction will continue at the middle and high schools.