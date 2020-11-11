GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Amid a rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19, officials in Clayton County are pushing the use of masks to limit its spread.
Guttenberg City Council members this week unanimously approved a mask mandate requiring face coverings inside businesses and in public spaces, as well as outdoors when social distancing is not possible. The order has no current end date.
“The mandate is asking businesses to require masks in businesses and for employees to wear masks, for no other reason than to show support for the medical professionals in our community that are doing the best they can with local community hospitals being full,” said Council Member Jane Parker.
The number of confirmed cases in Clayton County have climbed from 449 confirmed cases at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 to 718 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate climbed from 16.6% to 26.3% during that time, while the number of county residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized increased from one to 15.
County Board of Health Chairwoman Dr. Michele Dikkers wrote a public letter last week stressing the need for strong COVID-19 measures.
The letter did not specifically ask for mask mandates, but Dikkers said Tuesday that she was “thrilled” Guttenberg took the step.
“Any mitigation at this point to help stop the spread is just vital to helping keep our communities open,” she said. “It really just comes down to, if we really care for each other, we’ve got to step up.”
Guttenberg businesses must post signs “instructing customers of their legal obligation to wear a face covering while inside,” the order states. Those in violation of the mandate will receive a verbal warning on the first offense, a written warning on the second and a $10 fine for third and subsequent offenses.
In Elkader, council members asked Mayor Josh Pope to issue a proclamation Tuesday to “highly recommend” wearing masks and continue social distancing.
Issuing a mandate brings questions of enforcement to the table, Pope said. In the absence of one, he trusts Elkader residents to “do the right thing.”
“Hopefully, we can get a handle on this, and I hope everybody will do their part so we can move forward and keep businesses open,” he said. “Small communities cannot afford another shutdown.”
Dikkers said the rise in cases stems from community spread across all age groups in the county.
The simple steps of wearing masks and social distancing will help stop the spread, she said.