Forty-three additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the number of cases in the county to 13,093.
The 24-hour new case count was the highest for an 11 a.m. 24-hour period since April 7, when there were 55 new cases.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the most-recent 24-hour span. The county’s total remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Eight additional cases were reported in Delaware County in that time period, increasing the county’s total to 2,020.
Six new cases were reported in Clayton County, increasing its total to 1,664.
The state reported three new cases each in Jackson and Jones counties during the 24-hour span. Their respective totals rose to 2,178 and 2,927.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of individuals who have tested positive rose to 358,139, an increase of 655 during the 24-hour span.
The state did not report any additional related deaths, so the toll remained at 5,857 at 11 a.m. Wednesday.