The State of Iowa was reporting one fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County at 11 a.m. today than it was at 11 a.m. Monday.
The county's total now stands at 323 cases, according to the state coronavirus-tracking website. Such fluctuations often are the result of a correction after a previously reported case was attributed to the incorrect geographic area.
No new related deaths were reported in the time span, so the county's total remains 16. A total of 147 people confirmed to have COVID-19 have recovered in the county, while 10 people with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Monday, according to the state.
No new cases were reported in that time frame in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. Clayton County still has 30 cases; Delaware County, 15; Jackson County, 12; and Jones County, 36.
Statewide, 97 cases were reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m today. The state's total stood at 17,658 at 11 a.m. today.
Twelve more deaths were reported in that time period, pushing the total to 471 as of 11 a.m.