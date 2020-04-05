Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol on Monday is expected to extend an order limiting the size of public gatherings and closing public buildings into early May.
Additionally, the proclamation would officially cancel the city’s Leisure Services Department spring recreational programs and Multicultural Family Center programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buol is expected to issue the proclamation during a City Council meeting Monday. Council members will meet at 6:30 p.m. via web conference, which can be streamed live at the city’s Facebook page.
Buol last month issued an order limiting public gatherings and closing several city buildings to the public in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. That is being updated after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last week extended business closures and social distancing regulations through the end of April.
Under the new order, buildings such as City Hall, the Leisure Services Department office at Bunker Hill and the Multicultural Family Center will be closed at least through May 4. Employees of each department will continue working and will be available electronically, by phone or, if absolutely necessary, by appointment.