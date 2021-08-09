Mineral Point resumes mask policy Telegraph Herald dustink Aug 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- The City of Mineral Point has resumed the requirement that people visiting city buildings be masked.The city announced the resumption of the mask policy based on recommendations recently made by Iowa County health officials regarding the high transmission rate of the delta variant of COVID-19. Anyone visiting a city building must be masked, starting today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Iowa-county-wis Coronavirus dustink Follow dustink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Today From cornfield to baseball stadium: Workers ready Field of Dreams for MLB game Dubuque concert postponed after COVID-19 cases in headliner's touring party UPDATE: Portion of busy Dubuque street closed due to gas leak 2 injured when 2 motorcycles crash avoiding truck in Jo Daviess County Love that Lasts: Cuba City couple together for 68 years of love, laughter Trending Today From cornfield to baseball stadium: Workers ready Field of Dreams for MLB game Dubuque concert postponed after COVID-19 cases in headliner's touring party UPDATE: Portion of busy Dubuque street closed due to gas leak 2 injured when 2 motorcycles crash avoiding truck in Jo Daviess County Love that Lasts: Cuba City couple together for 68 years of love, laughter