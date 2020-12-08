Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Late Monday, the State of Iowa announced a change in the way it reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 “to better align with national and state reporting. As we learn more about the virus and testing expands significantly, Iowa like many states has changed its methodology,” a press release states. As a result, the death tolls in some Iowa counties increased. The change impacted Dubuque County, increasing its death toll by 14 compared with 24 hours prior. Dubuque County’s death toll now stands at 114. The total death tally for the state also jumped to 2,898 as of 8 p.m. Monday. At 5 p.m., the count was 2,718. The 5 p.m. count was an increase of 35 over 24 hours earlier. The change in calculation increased the count by an additional 180.
- The death tolls in Clayton County and Grant County, Wis., also increased by one as of Monday evening.
- Dubuque County reported 23 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 14%.
- Jones County reported 10 additional cases and a rate of 21.6%.
- Clayton County had 12 additional cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 20.3%.
- Delaware County reported four additional cases and a rate of 14.2%.
- Jackson County reported three additional cases and a rate of 17.2%.
- Due to inconsistencies in how testing data is reported, the TH has removed that information from its daily graphics and will report the number of “active” cases for each county and the change from one day earlier. The active case count is determined by taking the total number of cases and subtracting the number of related deaths and the number of recovered.
- The state health department released county-level hospitalization data as of Saturday. At that time, Dubuque County had 29 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, down five from Thursday; Jones County, 14, down one; Clayton County, eight, a decline of three; Jackson County, eight, down one; and Delaware County remained at two hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, the state was reporting outbreaks at nine local long-term-care facilities. At that time, the case counts were: Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 21 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 17 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — 73 cases; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 85 cases; Anamosa Care Center — 65 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72 cases, and increase of three; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 39 cases; and Guttenberg Care Center — 48 cases (an increase of one).
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count grew by 963 in the 24-hour span for a total of 245,285.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County added 17 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and the one additional death. Crawford County reported five additional cases. Lafayette County reported four additional cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,155 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 414,332. There were 63 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,625.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported four new cases Monday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 8,691 new confirmed cases Monday, along with 90 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 796,264 cases and 13,343 deaths.