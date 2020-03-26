One or two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a Dubuque County long-term-care facility.
The Iowa Health Care Association said Wednesday afternoon that four such facilities in the state have reported a combined total of five cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The facilities are in Dubuque, Linn, Poweshiek and Washington counties.
“All but one of the positive cases involved employees,” said association CEO Brent Willett in the statement.
The statement does not identify the facilities by name, nor does it indicate which facility has a patient with the disease.
Willett notes that “those impacted are receiving medical care and will remain in isolation for at least 14 days.”
All four facilities “are in contact with all staff and resident family members and are doing everything they can to support them,” Willett said.
Willett urges the public to avoid visiting long-term-care facilities.