More than 17,500 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Tuesday shows that 17,532 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 238 from Monday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 28,662 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 66.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 4,948 who have received at least one dose (increase of 10 from Monday); 2,871 fully vaccinated (increase of 30)
- Delaware County residents: 4,156 who have received at least one dose (increase of 31); 2,381 fully vaccinated (increase of six)
- Jackson County residents: 5,070 who have received at least one dose (increase of 28); 2,925 fully vaccinated (increase of 40)
- Jones County residents: 5,047 who have received at least one dose (increase of 38); 2,976 fully vaccinated (increase of 20)
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 504,898 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 829,522 had received at least one dose so far.