When Maitha Jolet sat down with other members of the Dubuque Pacific Islander Health Project advisory council last week, reports of six confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Marshall Islands had only just begun to roll in.
That was the first significant case of community transmission in the island nation since the pandemic started more than two years ago, but Jolet and his peers on the advisory council already could see where this was going.
Their friends and relatives living in the Marshall Islands had provided a steady stream of updates via social media since the first possible case had been reported.
“It’s a small country, and when one thing happens, everybody knows right away,” Jolet said.
As cases skyrocketed in the Marshall Islands over the following week, Jolet and fellow advisory council members moved, too. With the support of a half-dozen Dubuque-area organizations, they amassed a massive collection of medical supplies that is on its way to the islands as of Monday.
There have been close to 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Marshall Islands since the pandemic began. Nearly all of those have been confirmed in the past week, with five dead, according to the World Health Organization.
Public broadcaster Radio New Zealand reported Sunday that more than 10% of the population in Majuro, the Marshall Islands’ capital, had tested positive. A loosening of quarantine protocols and a surge in visitors ahead of plans to fully open the border Oct. 1 is suspected to be partly responsible for the outbreak.
The virus’ spread was unsurprising for Irene Maun, a former Marshall Islands resident and community health worker at Crescent Community Health Center, who serves on the advisory council alongside Jolet.
Maun understood the potential for community spread and the unique circumstances that would facilitate it on the Marshall Islands.
There, families live in multigenerational housing, often in one- or two-room homes that can house up to 20 people under a single roof. Commuting to work for many means island-hopping from the smaller atolls to the main islands.
“It’s pretty easy for it to spread out,” Maun said. “They’re constantly on the move, and there’s no isolation.”
Only about half of islanders are vaccinated, and residents struggle with high rates of chronic disease such as diabetes and cancer.
Many of the infected, Maun understood, were unvaccinated, including a neighbor of her family who died last week. A surge in demand for vaccinations among those who had not yet had the shot likely only added to the infection’s spread.
When cases began to spread, reports of shortages of personal protective equipment quickly reached Maun.
“There’s a lot of hospitals here that have run out of gloves, run out of masks,” Maun said.
One relative on the islands reported to her that a set of 10 masks would cost $80, a particularly steep cost when the minimum wage is $2 per hour.
So, medical equipment became the principal focus of the advisory council’s response. The council quickly reached out to local medical providers, nonprofits and anyone who might have excess to medical equipment.
“Right after the meeting, we went out to those people,” Jolet said.
Alex Baum, director of initiatives at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, helped coordinate the effort.
“It was very much community members coming together under Marshallese leadership,” Baum said.
Supplies came from across the community. The Dubuque County Health Department and United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States donated masks. Crescent Community Health Center offered medical gowns. Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Monsoon Asians and Pacific Islanders in Solidarity also donated, while the latter further helped coordinate the effort.
“We really appreciate all the donors who stepped in and helped out on behalf of the community,” Maun said.
By Monday, the group had collected 23 boxes of medical supplies — including more than 30,000 masks. The advisory council and Baum took the haul to the post office that afternoon.
“It’s a very special thing, one community getting together and helping another community halfway around the world,” said Ann Morris, population health manager at Crescent.
But the more impressive effort might have come from Dubuque’s Marshallese community.
Amid reports of food shortages and price-gouging, the local Marshallese community has increased their remittances home, Jolet said. He and his family sent $200 to their relatives this week.
“Every time they need money, we send,” Jolet said. “That’s part of our custom, helping our family and friends.”
