A state program will provide eligible Iowa households financial assistance to pay utility bills if they are at risk of disconnection due to a COVID-19-related loss of income.
The Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program will provide up to $2,000 towards electric, natural gas and water bills, according to a press release.
The release states that payments will be made directly to utility providers and applied to the applicant’s account.
The funding comes from $14.5 million from the federal CARES Act.
Renters may apply as long as the utility account is in their name.
Visit iowahousingrecovery.com for additional eligibility requirements and an application. Applications will be accepted now through Nov. 20, or until the funding has been depleted.
Assistance will be awarded based on application completeness and eligibility in order received.