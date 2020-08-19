In Iowa, there were 614 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The state's total stood at 53,538 at that time.
Iowa’s related death toll increased by 16, topping the 1,000-death threshold. It stood at 1,003 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 663 new cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 67,493.
Eight related deaths were recorded, so the state count climbed to 1,060.
In Illinois, 2,295 new cases and 25 related deaths were reported Tuesday.
That pushes the state's totals to 211,889 cases and 7,806 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)