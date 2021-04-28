The state of Iowa has hit a milestone: 1 million residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
State public health officials reported that as of Wednesday, the total stood at 1,021,095 people.
A total of 1,349,328 Iowans had received at least one dose of vaccine.
Meanwhile, more than 37,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Wednesday shows that 37,023 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 1,062 from Tuesday.
The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Some 46,542 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 137 from Tuesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,589 who have received at least one dose (increase of 17 from Tuesday); 5,777 fully vaccinated (increase of 105)
- Delaware County residents: 6,686 who have received at least one dose (increase of 15); 5,331 fully vaccinated (increase of 58)
- Jackson County residents: 7,693 who have received at least one dose (increase of eight); 5,929 fully vaccinated (increase of 90)
- Jones County residents: 8,833 who have received at least one dose (increase of 15); 6,465 fully vaccinated (increase of 59)