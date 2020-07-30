Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Twenty-seven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County in the 24-hour span that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s total stood at 1,405 at that time. No additional related deaths were reported during that span. A total of 211 additional tests were completed in the 24-hour stretch, meaning the county had a positivity rate of 12.8% during that time.
- The number of Dubuque County residents confirmed to have COVID-19 who have recovered jumped by 50, to 580, on Wednesday. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the total number of confirmed cases, there were 799 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. That was 23 fewer than 24 hours earlier.
- Two more cases in Jones County and one more case in Delaware County were reported from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. That pushed the counties’ totals to 114 and 80, respectively. Meanwhile, after 21 consecutive days in which at least one new case was reported, Jackson County had its second consecutive 24-hour period without a new case.
- Twenty-three Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the most-recent state data. There also were two residents each from Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. There were no Clayton County residents with the coronavirus hospitalized.
- Statewide, 506 additional cases were reported during the 24-hour span, pushing the total to 43,285. Nine additional related deaths were reported, so that toll rose to 848.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had a jump of 11 new cases Wednesday, pushing its total to 313. Crawford County’s count climbed two to 55, while Iowa and Lafayette counties each had one new case, pushing their tallies to 59 and 103, respectively.
- Statewide, 870 more cases were reported Wednesday. The Wisconsin total rose to 51,049. Five additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 911.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported two additional confirmed cases Wednesday. The county’s total rose to 106.
- Statewide, 1,393 new cases and 18 additional related deaths were reported. The state’s totals moved to 175,124 cases and 7,462 deaths.